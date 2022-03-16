(Video) “Don’t put me in that rag of a newspaper” – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett calls out any Sun journalists in press conference

Paddy Pimblett, AKA ‘Paddy the Baddy’, is a Scouse and Liverpool supporting UFC fighter and couldn’t have made his people more proud.

Speaking ahead of his latest fight, the popular fighter took to the media but made sure to spread a quick message before the press conference began.

The 27-year-old said: “You know what, just before we get started, if there’s any reporters from the Sun in here, don’t dare ask me a question.

READ MORE: ‘Klopp’s side won’t need poking in the eye’ – Ex-Red’s Liverpool and Arsenal prediction

“Don’t put me in that rag of a newspaper, just thought I’d get that in, yeah? End of”.

Fair play to the lad, it’s so important not to forget your roots and what that ‘newspaper’ did to our city – it’s clear to see that Paddy hasn’t.

Never forget and never stop spreading the word so that everyone knows what they tried to do to the football club we all share a love for and the people who support it.

You can watch the video of Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett via @jkjamo on Twitter:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!