(Video) Firmino joins Liverpool fans in the away section after doubling Reds’ lead at Arsenal

Bobby Firmino had Liverpool’s travelling Reds in a state of ecstasy after finding a second goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men shortly after Diogo Jota’s opener.

The Brazilian international was brought onto the pitch in the second-half of play and quickly got to work with a lovely tap-in to meet Andy Robertson’s low cross across the box.

Should the Merseysiders hold onto their lead at the Emirates Stadium, it will see the club move to within a point of league leaders Manchester City.

