(Video) Firmino joins Liverpool fans in the away section after doubling Reds’ lead at Arsenal

Posted by
(Video) Firmino joins Liverpool fans in the away section after doubling Reds’ lead at Arsenal

Bobby Firmino had Liverpool’s travelling Reds in a state of ecstasy after finding a second goal for Jurgen Klopp’s men shortly after Diogo Jota’s opener.

The Brazilian international was brought onto the pitch in the second-half of play and quickly got to work with a lovely tap-in to meet Andy Robertson’s low cross across the box.

Should the Merseysiders hold onto their lead at the Emirates Stadium, it will see the club move to within a point of league leaders Manchester City.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top