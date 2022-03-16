(Video) Gary Neville shares honest Man Utd verdict when discussing Liverpool v Arsenal clash

Gary Neville admitted that Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal was a ‘tougher’ tie than the Reds’ later meeting with Manchester United in April.

The scoreline stands at 0-0, at the time of writing, with the Merseysiders needing a win against the Gunners to cut the deficit between themselves and Manchester City down to a point.

It would have been inconceivable some time ago to look at a clash with the Londoners as being more pivotal than a fixture against the Red Devils.

That being said, we certainly find it hard to disagree with the former defender based on what we’ve seen so far from Mikel Arteta’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

A MASSIVE game for BOTH sides! 👀 Gary Neville believes #LFC can strike a 'BIG' blow in the title race tonight and #AFC 'WILL' finish in a Champions League spot if they can get four points from the next two games! 💪 pic.twitter.com/wINVSLeRBw — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022