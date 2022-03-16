(Video) Jota breaks the deadlock after stunning Thiago pass v Arsenal

Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead early in the second-half with a pinpoint strike past Aaron Ramsdale at the Arsenal goalkeeper’s near post.

The Portuguese international latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Thiago Alcantara before demonstrating his ruthless finishing ability.

It was the former Wolves man’s last touch of the game – and a cracking one at that too – with the Reds having looked utterly lacklustre and devoid of ideas in the opening 45 minutes of play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & Eurosport:

JOTA SCORES! ⭐ Liverpool take the lead through Diogo Jota, who squeezes a shot past Ramsdale's near post. pic.twitter.com/trhvT4KPbl — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022

Goal of Jota pic.twitter.com/EKAHCI3XCU — Idrissa Sonko (@IdrissaSonko13) March 16, 2022