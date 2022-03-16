(Video) Jota breaks the deadlock after stunning Thiago pass v Arsenal

Posted by
(Video) Jota breaks the deadlock after stunning Thiago pass v Arsenal

Diogo Jota put Liverpool ahead early in the second-half with a pinpoint strike past Aaron Ramsdale at the Arsenal goalkeeper’s near post.

The Portuguese international latched onto a defence-splitting pass from Thiago Alcantara before demonstrating his ruthless finishing ability.

It was the former Wolves man’s last touch of the game – and a cracking one at that too – with the Reds having looked utterly lacklustre and devoid of ideas in the opening 45 minutes of play.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & Eurosport:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top