(Video) Jurgen Klopp unleashes a passionate fist pump celebration as Liverpool close the gap to one point

Jurgen Klopp knew how much the win against Arsenal meant and unleashed a trademark celebration in front of his supporters.

The first half was so tight between the two clubs and it took a master class from the manager to turn the tide, as well as the lads on the pitch being brilliant.

Our situation is similar to what it was before kick-off and we still need to win every game this season, in order to win the Premier League.

It feels big now because we have stood up to test after test and managed to close the gap at the top, we’re not the team dropping points and haven’t stopped winning.

To be able to bring Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino onto the pitch shows how different our squad is now to years gone by.

Watching the German approach our fans at the end of the game shows what this means to everyone but there’s still nine league games to go.

You can watch Klopp’s celebration via @JamesPearceLFC on Twitter:

Jurgen Klopp can't hide his excitement as Liverpool move within one point of Man City pic.twitter.com/guJiyDI4fi — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2022

