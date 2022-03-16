(Video) Maguire almost knocks out Ronaldo’s front teeth in comedy defending moment from Man Utd star

Harry Maguire’s defending was once again a subject of fan discussion after Manchester United were dumped out of the Champions League.

The England international was spotted striking Cristiano Ronaldo’s jaw with the back of his head as his side attacked a corner in the Atletico Madrid box.

The Red Devils lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate, however, as a sole goal from Renan Lodi was enough to see Los Colchoneros through at Old Trafford, much to the chagrin of the home support who were seen pelting opposite manager, Diego Simeone, with projectiles after the final whistle.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @MosesAwinyam:

Maguire is one of the top lowest concentrated defenders I have ever seen in Manchester united history.@HenryMaguire @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/GYgGFEbYMO — AWINYAM ABUGRI MOSES (@MosesAwinyam) March 16, 2022