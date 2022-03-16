(Video) Mo Salah spotted with the Liverpool squad as they walk around London before Arsenal game

Jurgen Klopp had confirmed that Mo Salah’s injury against Brighton and Hove Albion would not keep him out against Arsenal.

Ahead of the Premier League match-up, the whole Liverpool squad was spotted going for a walk around London and our No.11 was part of the group.

We all know how pivotal the Egyptian King is to the attacking prowess of our side, although we are now fortunately stacked in that area with five solid options.

Whether our No.11 plays from the start and/or is able to play the full 90 minutes, it’s great to know that we have so many brilliant options up front.

All attention will now be on the game at the Emirates stadium as we look to close the gap on Manchester City, against a very in-form Mikel Arteta outfit.

Let’s hope we have enough in our squad to get the game done and won as quickly and as stress free as possible!

