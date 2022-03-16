(Video) Sadio Mane accused of diving after clash on the edge of Arsenal box

Sadio Mane had a decent chance to try and break through a rigid Arsenal defence, in what was a tough first half at the Emirates.

Mikel Arteta’s side fought well against Liverpool and it certainly wasn’t an easy task for the Reds to try and score a goal, never mind keeping the Gunners out.

One of our best attacks came through our No.10 who was given a rare chance to run at the opposition defence and he soon found himself on the floor.

As the Senegalese attacker faced up against Gabriel, a drop of the shoulder put him past the defender and then appealing for a free-kick as he fell to the floor.

No decision was given and it was insinuated that our man had dived but the replays looked inconclusive, did the referee make the correct call?

You would surely fancy Trent Alexander-Arnold from that range if a foul was missed by the officials.

You can watch the Mane incident courtesy of Sky Sports football (via @cravencottager9 on Twitter):

Laud Liverpool’s Sadio Mane for his immense ability by all means, but he should be heavily chastised for this…. #dive #cheating pic.twitter.com/V41obYsOpt — Jimmybegood (@cravencottager9) March 16, 2022

