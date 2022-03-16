Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Joel Matip all win February player of the month awards

It’s not often that you have a month so successful that the same team has three different players winning individual awards.

The quality of Jurgen Klopp’s team and Liverpool’s terrific run of form has been made all the more clear with the fact that Virgil van Dijk, Mo Salah and Joel Matip all won February player of the month awards.

Holland’s captain picked up the accolade after winning the vote on our club website, the Egyptian King clinched the PFA fans’ award with a landslide 76% of the vote (Harry Kane was second with 7%) and who can forget that our No.32 claimed the Premier League vote too.

READ MORE: Liverpool reportedly make ‘£5 million a year’ move for Barcelona star with ‘less than 18 months left on his contract’

Perhaps the most bizarre thing is that our manager didn’t win the award for the best gaffer, with Eddie Howe taking the prize, but you can’t ask for much more than three different winners for the players.

Let’s hope this is the start of a new trend, where we have too many good players that all the awards have to be split between them.

The only silverware we really want to end the season with won’t be given out until May but these will do for now!

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!