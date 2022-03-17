’17th clean sheet!’ – Virgil van Dijk delighted with Liverpool’s defensive stability and victory over Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk helped marshal a Liverpool defence that limited Arsenal to very few chances and kept another clean sheet.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are often credited for their attacking prowess and ability to score goals at will but our defensive performances have really picked up since the turn of the year.

Acknoweldging this improvement and the defensive talents of our team as a whole, our No.4 couldn’t help but take to his social media after the game.

READ MORE: ‘YES CHEF!!’ – Andy Robertson’s message for Bobby Firmino after he helps assist Liverpool’s second goal

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘WIN + 17th clean sheet! 😉’

The fact that he keeps such a close eye on the numbers shows how important defending is to the captain of Holland and there certainly aren’t many attackers who relish to chance to play against him.

Let’s hope our last nine league games this season can all come with a win and a clean sheet for the Reds!

You can read the message on van Dijk’s Instagram account:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!