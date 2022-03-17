‘Big win the boys’ – Bobby Firmino delighted with his goal that helped Liverpool defeat Arsenal in the Premier League

Bobby Firmino made his first appearance in a month, to come off the bench and score a big goal for Liverpool in the hunt for the Premier League title.

Our No.9’s last appearance was as a game-changing substitution away to Inter Milan and exactly a month to the day, he repeated the feat at the Emirates and scored again.

So much talk is focused on other members of our attacking line but the Brazilian is far from a forgotten man and he took to social media after the game.

The 30-year-old said: ‘All honor and glory for the Lord Jesus. Big win the boys💪🏼 #YnwA❤️’.

It’s great to see the former Hoffenheim forward enjoying his time on the pitch, his celebration was a big show of how much that moment meant to him.

Let’s hope for some more big moments from him this season, as we pursue our hunt for an unprecedented quadruple.

You can view the message on Firmino’s Instagram post:

