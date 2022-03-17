Diogo Jota’s two-word response to helping Liverpool defeat Arsenal and close in on Manchester City

Diogo Jota made the most of the few minutes he was given on the pitch in the second half of Liverpool’s game against Arsenal.

Jurgen Klopp had clearly made his mind up that our No.20 was set to be removed and it proved that his final touch on the pitch was to put the ball past Aaron Ramsdale, putting the Reds into the lead.

It would have been an disappointing moment to leave the field but the Portuguese forward was happy with his contribution and took to his social media after the game.

The 25-year-old wrote: ‘Job done ✅️⚽️’

It was a simple summation of a job well done by himself and the rest of the team, the former Wolves man now has seven goals against the Gunners in as many games and clearly enjoys playing against them.

Let’s hope for a few more big goals in what remains of this season from the man who’s better than Figo, don’t you know?

You can read the post on Jota’s Instagram page:

