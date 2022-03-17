Ex-Man Utd star explains why Bellingham would pick Liverpool transfer over his old club

Luke Chadwick has suggested that Liverpool would be a more attractive transfer destination than Manchester United for Jude Bellingham due to the former’s recent successes under Jurgen Klopp.

The future of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder is said to remain somewhat up in the air, with the likes of the Reds reportedly keen on targeting the Englishman ahead of the summer window.

“If Liverpool and United are both interested and both make an offer, then I’m sure Jude Bellingham would choose Liverpool,” the ex-Red Devil told Caught Offside.

“They’re closer to the top of the Premier League, they’ve won things under Jurgen Klopp…

“Maybe if Liverpool weren’t interested you’d like to think United would be there or thereabouts, but again you’ve got to be in the Champions League to attract players like Bellingham.”

The noise coming out of the teenager’s camp does suggest that he’s more than happy in the German top-flight, though one has to wonder whether a side like the title-chasers could turn his head come the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: (Video) Away end at Arsenal bounces as Liverpool fans celebrate Firmino goal with Si Senor chant

As ever, the prospect of Bellingham trading the Signal Iduna Park for Anfield will cross paths with the financial reality of our transfer kitty, with us being unlikely to have the funds capable of prising the 18-year-old from Germany.

At the very least, one might imagine a significant outgoing (in a similar fashion to the signings inspired by Philippe Coutinho’s big-money exit) would be required to facilitate such a move.

We’d be over the moon to see a player of the No.22’s calibre plying his trade in Merseyside, though it’s not one we’re expecting to happen soon – particularly with his contract not set to expire until 2025.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!