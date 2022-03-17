“I’d still rather be in Man City’s position” – Andy Robertson on the intensifying Premier League title race with Manchester City

Andy Robertson remained level-headed as he took to the media following Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal in the Premier League.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, the 27-year-old said: “I’d still rather be in Man City’s position, they’re ahead and they’ve still got a point advantage.

“Obviously, we still need to go to their place and a couple of the players said that after the game and I agree with that.

“We just need to keep going, we need to keep winning games – we’re in fine form just now and a huge game on Sunday with another chance to get to Wembley”.

There’s still so much to fight for this season and nothing has been won with our 2-0 victory at the Emirates, we’re on the cusp of something special but there’s such a long way to go.

Quarter-finals of two cup competitions, one already won and nine games left in the league – let’s see where we stand come the end of May.

You can watch Robertson's thoughts on the title race courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

