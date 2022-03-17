(Image) Former Liverpool player spotted in Emirates crowd supporting the Reds

Liverpool managed to beat Arsenal 2-0 and close the gap on Manchester City at the top of the table, with one former player in attendance.

Adam Morgan is now 27-years-old and made a name for himself in our academy, even being touted as the next Robbie Fowler during his time at the club.

The forward left the club on a permanent deal in 2014 and has played for 14 different clubs in the eight years that have followed his departure.

READ MORE: ‘The best LFC team in history’ – Dietmar Hamann full of praise for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team he’s assembled

Now playing and collecting his coaching badges down south, the lack of full-time football commitments means that the former Yeovil Town man can support the Reds whenever they are near by.

Posting a video and an image to his Twitter account, it appeared he was sat with the home supporters for the game but he was very much on the side of Jurgen Klopp’s men.

Let’s hope the latest career move and decision to begin coaching work out well and that his career can get back on track.

For now, we can all enjoy watching our team on the pitch and in their pursuit of an unprecedented quadruple.

You can view the images on Morgan’s Twitter account:

There’s a lad from 🇵🇹 better than figo don’t you no ❤️ pic.twitter.com/smGE2pD8tC — Adam Morgan (@AMorgan94) March 16, 2022

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!