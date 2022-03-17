Lineker agrees with Klopp over ‘world class’ Arsenal star several online Liverpool fans have previously begged the club to sign

Gary Lineker lavished Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli with praise after the 20-year-old’s impressive outing at the Emirates Stadium.

The Brazilian made life difficult for Jurgen Klopp’s men down the left-flank, nearly providing a memorable assist after skinning Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Martinelli will be a world class player. — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) March 16, 2022

It wasn’t meant to be for Mikel Arteta’s men, however, with the Merseysiders rallying well in the second-half to produce a dominant display and secure the lion’s share of the spoils.

Praise from the Match of the Day commentator is one thing, though it’s interesting that it supports Jurgen Klopp’s prior claims about the forward, with the German having been left more than impressed by his previous displays for the Gunners.

Despite the sheer number of fans calling for us to move for the No.35 in the summer, it’s difficult to see the club opting to sign yet another primarily left-sided attacker following the acquisition of Luis Diaz.

That being said, Martinelli is capable of playing across the forward line – a level of versatility the manager is known to be keen on – which could encourage the recruitment team to consider adding the attacker to our summer shortlist.

At an exciting project with his current club and being guaranteed regular minutes, however, we could hardly blame the former Ituano star for choosing to stay put for now.

