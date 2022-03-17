‘Nine games, nine finals, I believe we can do it’ – Diogo Jota’s rally call to the rest of the Liverpool squad

Diogo Jota scored an important goal for Liverpool that helped them defeat Arsenal and close the gap on Manchester City.

Our No.20 took to the media after the game and was asked whether he knew that he was about to be substituted off the pitch, right before he scored his goal.

The 25-year-old said: “Well, to be honest, I saw Mo and Bobby on the sidelines.

“I didn’t know if it was me [who would be coming off] but I could expect something like that to happen.

“But if you want to finish the game there’s nothing better than to score a goal”.

The Portuguese forward was then asked whether the squad was happy with the achievement of closing of the gap to the league leaders, since January.

The former Wolves man said: “Yes, I think so, back then the gap was much bigger, so we reduced that.

“It’s up to us now. Nine games, nine finals, I believe we can do it”.

It’s great to see how positive he is ahead of what will be a massive end to the league campaign and we all know the case now, win all nine and the title is ours.

That’s much easier said than done though and it will certainly be a roller coaster ride up to the end of May.

You can watch the full interview with Jota courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

