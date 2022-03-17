(Photos) Climate change protestor ties himself to goalpost during Everton v Newcastle tie

A unique scene was presented to fans attending Everton’s Premier League tie with Newcastle United, with a climate change protestor tieing himself to a goalpost midway through the game.

Bolt croppers had to be brought out to detach the individual in question before one fan attempted to forcibly remove him from Asmir Begovic’s area.

The Toffees find themselves tied 0-0 against visitors Newcastle, at the time of writing, with Frank Lampard’s men level with relegation-threatened Watford on points.

You can catch the photos below, courtesy of Carl Markham’s official Twitter account:

The bolt croppers are now being deployed pic.twitter.com/9wrujzH2au — Carl Markham (@carlmarkham) March 17, 2022