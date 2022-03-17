‘That’d be the end of it’ – Merson warns Liverpool could lose title race if they repeat Arsenal mistake

Paul Merson has suggested that Manchester City could put Liverpool’s title challenge to bed quickly if the Reds start their visit against the league leaders in a similar fashion to their first 45 minutes of action against Arsenal.

The Merseysiders were arguably the worse of the two outfits in the English capital coming up against Mikel Arteta’s in-form side in the English top-flight.

“If Liverpool turn up at the Etihad in three weeks’ time, or four weeks’ time and play like that in the first-half – that’d be the end of it,” the former Gunners midfielder spoke on Sky Sports.

A performance worthy of potential league champions – in Gary Neville’s words – saw the Anfield-based club through in the second-half, with a ruthless ensuring all three points went to the visitors.

One can certainly understand the likes of Andy Robertson coming out and agreeing with Bernardo Silva’s prior comments that the Cityzens hold the advantage with the next clash between the top two sides in England set to take place in Manchester.

That being said, if we can manage to take our top form since the last international break into the next, we’ll be in a more than strong position going forward with nine league games left to go.

History shows us that City simply won’t roll over but this Liverpool side is far from being a pushover either.

