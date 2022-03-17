‘The best LFC team in history’ – Dietmar Hamann full of praise for Jurgen Klopp and the Liverpool team he’s assembled

Dietmar Hamann spent seven years at Anfield and believes that Jurgen Klopp may have built the best team Liverpool have ever had.

Following the victory over Arsenal, our former German midfielder took to his Twitter account to write: ‘That might be the best @LFC team in history.

‘Humble, driven and class in abundance. Kloppo you’ve done some job #ynwa’.

The praise for his compatriot that is in charge of our amazing team is richly deserved and you can see why so many people are impressed by the job he is doing on Merseyside.

To have a team of superstars that all work hard for each other is testament to the players and to the message given to them by the boss, especially when compared with the attitude of so many others in the Premier League.

Let’s hope we can end this season with the four trophies we’re hunting for and the lads can really stake their claim as the best squad we’ve ever had.

