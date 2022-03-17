Thiago Alcantara on a ‘huge’ victory for Liverpool in the hunt for the Premier League title

Thiago Alcantara assisted our opening goal at the Emirates and was a big part of the team that cut the gap to just one point at the top of the table.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for Liverpool and our No.6, his misplaced pass nearly allowed Arsenal the chance to score but Alisson Becker saved the day.

Minutes later an assist for Diogo Jota meant that all was forgiven, the Spanish international took to his social media page after the game to share his jubilation.

READ MORE: ’17th clean sheet!’ – Virgil van Dijk delighted with Liverpool’s defensive stability and victory over Arsenal

The 30-year-old wrote: ‘🤪 A huge one!!! #YNWA’

It’s great to watch the Spanish international in full flow and he’s such a talented player, let’s hope for no more injuries in the final couple of months this season.

More assists for our team that the other would help too!

You can view Thiago’s message on his Instagram account:

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!