‘Try make money off a Scouser’s name’ – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett slams The S*n for ignoring prior warning in expletive online message

Paddy Pimblett – also known as ‘Paddy the Baddy’ – shared an infuriated message at the S*n online after one fan alerted the UFC fighter to the publication’s inclusion of him in a piece.

The Scouser had warned the newspaper and any attached journalists present at a press conference that he would not field questions from the paper or accept being included in any articles.

Are these fucking messing?!?! Said don’t put me in ur fucking rag of a newspaper and yous do it anyway! Pieces of shit of course u wud try make money off a scosuers name after dragging each and everyone of our names threw the mud 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/tDOsZSrbh2 — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 17, 2022

The 27-year-old recently expressed his wish to bring the UFC to Anfield for a potential fight, with the MMA star being a keen Liverpool fan.

It’s another poor move by the paper in question – even by their own exceptionally low standards – using a Scouser after, in Paddy’s own words, ‘dragging each and every one of our names through the mud’.

Given the type of journalism The S*n produces, it beggars belief that the organisation remains popular beyond the borders of Merseyside.

Though, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before the general populace sees the mask slip.

