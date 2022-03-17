‘Try make money off a Scouser’s name’ – Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett slams The S*n for ignoring prior warning in expletive online message

Paddy Pimblett – also known as ‘Paddy the Baddy’ – shared an infuriated message at the S*n online after one fan alerted the UFC fighter to the publication’s inclusion of him in a piece.

The Scouser had warned the newspaper and any attached journalists present at a press conference that he would not field questions from the paper or accept being included in any articles.

The 27-year-old recently expressed his wish to bring the UFC to Anfield for a potential fight, with the MMA star being a keen Liverpool fan.

It’s another poor move by the paper in question – even by their own exceptionally low standards – using a Scouser after, in Paddy’s own words, ‘dragging each and every one of our names through the mud’.

Given the type of journalism The S*n produces, it beggars belief that the organisation remains popular beyond the borders of Merseyside.

Though, hopefully it’s only a matter of time before the general populace sees the mask slip.

