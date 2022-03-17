(Video) Gary Neville issues PL title u-turn after Liverpool secure 2-0 Arsenal victory

Gary Neville labelled Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Arsenal a ‘title-winning performance’ as the Reds went a point behind leaders Manchester City in the Premier League.

The former defender did acknowledge the significant threat still posed by Pep Guardiola’s incumbent champions, though it’s certainly hard to ignore the momentum the Reds carry following their terrific run of domestic results.

Add on top the encouragement inspired by a first piece of silverware in the Carabao Cup – not to mention another international break to rest tired legs ahead of the rest of the campaign – and the Merseysiders look in a strong position going into their final nine English top-flight fixtures.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @footballdaily:

🗣 "Liverpool could be, for the first time beyond tonight I think favourites for the title."@GNev2 makes a big statement about Liverpool's chances of winning the title over Man City pic.twitter.com/Y6Puc0PeBS — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 17, 2022