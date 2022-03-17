(Video) “I gave two assists!” – Thiago jokes that he should have won man of the match after assisting Arsenal and Liverpool

Thiago Alcantara very nearly passed a ball that provided Arsenal a chance to go ahead in the game, minutes before he assisted Liverpool’s opener.

Speaking with Sky Sports after the match, our No.6 was asked how nervous he felt when his pass to Alisson Becker was intercepted by Alexandre Lacazette.

The 30-year-old said: “That’s why I don’t understand why Robbo gets man of the match, I gave two assists and him just one – just kidding!”.

It’s great that the Spanish international can be in such high spirits, especially after such a massive game and what could have been a massive moment if it wasn’t for our ‘keeper.

All players make mistakes and sometimes they’re punished, the former Bayern Munich man is experienced enough to put it behind him and remain focused on the rest of the match though.

There’s now nine league games to go and if we win them all, we win the Premier League…

You can watch Thiago’s assist comments (at 1:03) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

