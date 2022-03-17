(Video) “I’m sick of it” – Jurgen Klopp passionately speaks up for his player after accusations of diving

Following the joy of securing a big victory over Arsenal and closing the gap on Manchester City, Jurgen Klopp had to vent something that had upset him.

Speaking with the media after the game, the German was asked about the treatment of Sadio Mane by referees and he said: “The situation with Sadio Mane, I’m sick of it – just sick of it that you can take a player out.

“It’s like they [Arsenal] could have done what they wanted, everything is he fouled or he didn’t get fouled, that’s what I was talking about [with the fourth official] and it was nothing to do with the game.

READ MORE: (Image) Former Liverpool player spotted in Emirates crowd supporting the Reds

“I have no idea, maybe someone can explain it to me why Sadio doesn’t get free-kicks.

“Don’t tell me that he’s a diver when he’s not, I know him better than anybody else and he is not”.

It must be great for a player when you have a manager who is so willing to fight your corner, at every given opportunity.

This is not the first time that the 54-year-old has defended our No.10 and this is clearly something that upsets both of them.

What a buzz this must give the Senegalese attacker though, watching his boss speak so passionately about him and be so willingly on his side.

You can watch Klopp’s full comments on Mane via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🗣️"I'm sick of it… maybe somebody can explain it to me why Sadio doesn't get freekicks." Jurgen Klopp is far from happy with the treatment of Sadio Mane by officials 😡 #LFC pic.twitter.com/apEwnYAlFU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 17, 2022

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!