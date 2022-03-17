(Video) Jamie Carragher on the “massive difference that this team has never had” and why he thinks Liverpool will win the league

Liverpool made a huge statement by closing the gap to Manchester City, to just one point and now Jamie Carragher believes we will win the Premier League.

Speaking on Sky Sports, our former defender discussed his thoughts on this season’s title race: “It is 50/50 because of the situation that the game is at the Etihad.

“I just think the reason I said at the end of the game ‘this is the first time I’ve felt Liverpool could win the league’ at any time this season, I’ve always said City from before a ball was kicked.

“That Chelsea game 2-2, when Liverpool after that game found themselves 11 points behind Manchester City… I thought it was well gone.

“The reason I say Liverpool now and why I think they will win, I just think the signing of Diaz and not just the signing but what it gives them.

“What Liverpool brought off the bench [against Arsenal] today was much better than what they had when they won the Champions League and the year they won the league.

“Now, they’re actually bringing not better players on but if someone’s having a poor game, they’re bringing players on that can improve the game and that’s a massive difference that this team has never had”.

It started tentatively but the Bootle-born pundit seemed to convince himself that this will be the season for Jurgen Klopp’s side and a lot of credit has gone to Luis Diaz.

It’s amazing the difference that one signing has made and the ability to bring Mo Salah and Bobby Firmino onto the pitch against Arsenal helped change the game, let’s hope having five attacker will leave us with plenty of silverware come the end of May.

You can watch Carragher’s thoughts on the title race (at 2:22) via Sky Sports Football on YouTube:

