(Video) Joel Matip hilariously stares out downed Gabriel Martinelli during Liverpool victory

Joel Matip admitted previously that his ‘Matipisms’ are far from being planned or intentional aspects of his behaviour on and off the pitch.

Yet, they continue to occur, with the Cameroonian most recently clipped starting at the downed form of Gabriel Martinelli after the Arsenal star ran out of room and took the ball out of play.

It’s moments like these that we truly appreciate the personality of our No.32 beyond his footballing ability, the latter of which has thankfully begun to attract more attention beyond the borders of Merseyside.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports & @coldon20:

That look from Joel 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XdYqfFsxvr — Coldon20 (@coldon20) March 17, 2022