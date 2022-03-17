(Video) “Nothing’s really changed” – Paul Merson downplays the significance of Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal

For Liverpool to make up so much ground in the title race, at lot has changed at the top of the table but not too much – according to Paul Merson.

The former Arsenal man was speaking on Sky Sports, after watching his former team fall to a 2-0 loss at home to Jurgen Klopp’s side and he wasn’t too on board with the furore around our victory.

The 53-year-old said: “Write Man City off at your peril, nothing’s really changed – Liverpool have got to win every game.

“They’ve still got to win every game this season, there’s still one point and they’re playing Man City at home.

“They’ve still got to win every game, if Man City draw with Liverpool and win every other game – they win the league”.

It’s not too much of a bad point as we know that the task is still big, especially given the game at the Etihad Stadium that looks to be of massive importance.

The mental toll of watching their 14-point lead crumble away will take it’s toll on Pep Guardiola’s side though and us beating the fourth best team in the country will only bolster our chances of the ultimate victory in May.

You can watch the video of Merson’s thoughts on the title race courtesy of Sky Sports (via @footballdaily on Twitter):

🗣 "Nothing's really changed, Liverpool have to win every game this season." Paul Merson says that people are getting carried away with Liverpool winning tonight in the bid for the title race pic.twitter.com/J8o1Lb5PuW — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 16, 2022

