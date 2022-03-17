(Video) “Thiago forgot what team he was playing for” – Andy Robertson jokes about Thiago and Jota after the Arsenal victory

Andy Robertson was a key part of Liverpool’s defensive and attacking performance, aiding a clean sheet and providing an assist against Arsenal.

Speaking with the media after the game, the captain of Scotland remained focused and level-headed but did also have time for some digs at his teammates.

Talking about the team’s defensive performance, the 27-year-old said: “Really happy with how we all played defensively, Ali when called upon, when Thiago forgot what team he was playing for, for a split second!

“Ali made an incredible save and we were clinical in front of goal and that’s what makes a really good performance”.

The former Hull City defender was then asked about our chances of winning the title, after the huge swing in the points between ourselves and Manchester City.

Our No.26 said: “All we can do is win football matches, that’s all we can do. A lot of people wrote us off but we didn’t, we didn’t write ourselves off.

“All we can do is win football matches and if we do that, it gives us a chance.

“If Diogo Jota controls the ball a bit better during games [Jota had just walked past behind the camera]!…

“When everyone wrote us off, we knew that if we won football matches we’d get closer and closer – we’ve managed that now.

“Nine games to go and if we win more football matches, let’s see where we end up”.

It’s great to see how focused our left-back can remain in this moment and the two jokes about his teammates also illustrate how laid back the whole squad is.

There are too many experienced players in the dressing room to allow anyone to get carried away until anything has been won.

You can watch the full interview with Robertson courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

