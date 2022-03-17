(Video) Tyler & Neville’s lifeless commentary compared with Peter Drury’s passionate coverage of Firmino goal

Martin Tyler and Gary Neville’s commentary of Liverpool’s second goal against Arsenal was compared against Peter Drury’s version of events with some interesting results.

The latter came off as far more passionate and engaged with the on-pitch proceedings compared to his peers who affected somewhat bored tones.

It’s not the first time the pairing have come under fire from fans for their seemingly disinterested coverage of a Reds game, though it’s positive at least to see that there are some more enjoyable alternatives out there for supporters to enjoy.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Optus Sport:

Martin Tyler and Gary Neville 🤡🤡 pic.twitter.com/bobv25AoRY — Dean Hickey (@DeanHickey66) March 17, 2022