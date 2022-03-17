(Video) Watch Mo Salah’s adoring looks at Liverpool’s travelling fans after Firmino joins in goal celebrations during Arsenal win

Bobby Firmino inspired pandemonium in the away section of the Emirates Stadium after doubling Liverpool’s second-half lead against Arsenal with a close-range effort.

One clip shared online by @SamuelLFC (in GIF form) captured his teammate, Mo Salah, looking adoringly at the away support as the Brazilian rushed to join in the fans’ celebrations.

The Merseysiders drew even closer to Manchester City in the league standings with their latest victory, cutting the deficit to a point.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SamuelLFC & Sky Sports:

Mo Salah’s reaction to Firmino getting mobbed. 😁 pic.twitter.com/HG9YSGEuGP — Sam (@SamueILFC) March 16, 2022

🗣️"What a touch, what a moment, what a substitution! Roberto Firmino doubles Liverpool's lead with a classy finish 🔥 pic.twitter.com/J2E4U937ms — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 16, 2022