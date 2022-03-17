(Video) Watch Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust’s classy gesture at Hillsborough memorial ahead of FA Cup clash

(Video) Watch Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust’s classy gesture at Hillsborough memorial ahead of FA Cup clash

The Nottingham Forest Supporters’ Trust laid wreaths at Anfield’s Hillsborough memorial to pay their respects to the 97 supporters who lost their lives in unlawful killings.

It’s another touching gesture from a group of fans ahead of our FA Cup meeting with the Championship-based outfit at the weekend.

Given how often the Hillsborough disaster is used to mock Liverpool supporters and the city during and around games, it’s refreshing to see such actions from opposition clubs of late.

We’d like to thank the fans in question and wish Steve Cooper’s men all the best of luck for the rest of the campaign.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC:

