(Video) Watch vital role Mane played in build-up to Jota’s Arsenal opener

The fluidity and movement of our forward line is a trait that has been rightly praised by Jurgen Klopp and commentators alike when dissecting our front-three.

Sadio Mane was once again pivotal in creating space for a teammate when attracting the attention of Ben White to create an opening for Thiago Alcantara to feed the run of Diogo Jota.

It’s worth highlighting such contributions, especially when one of the front-three fail to grab a goal, to demonstrate just how important such movement is in enabling our style of play on the pitch.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of peacock & @TheAnfieldTalk:

Sadio Mané 👏 pic.twitter.com/qHdjQExdXs — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) March 17, 2022