‘We still only played at 75%’ – Former Red on the room for improvement after Liverpool’s victory over Arsenal

Liverpool made a massive statement by defeating Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates but one former player believes we still have more to give.

Writing on his Twitter account, former forward John Aldridge said: ‘Great 3 points against the 2nd in form team! There’s great options on the bench now and it proved that like Milan away.

‘We still only played at 75% of what we can and won at a canter. What a bunch these lads are👏ynwa’.

The 63-year-old was clearly delighted with our victory and there is such a feeling of confidence and adoration from our supporters about the club, at the moment.

Let’s hope we can keep our run of form going and if we still have an extra 25% to give, perhaps it’s best to save that for the game at the Etihad Stadium anyway!

Still nine massive games to go but we’ve certainly got the squad of players we need to achieve the ultimate goals this season.

