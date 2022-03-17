‘YES CHEF!!’ – Andy Robertson’s message for Bobby Firmino after he helps assist Liverpool’s second goal

Andy Robertson helped Liverpool secure a much needed victory over Arsenal and keep the pressure on Manchester City, moving just one point behind the leaders.

We all know that there’s a long way to go in the league and Jurgen Klopp’s side will still probably need to win every game, in order to win the Premier League.

Our victory at the Emirates was huge though and the work of our No.26 to assist Bobby Firmino’s goal was crucial, so he made sure to send a message to the Brazilian after the game.

The 27-year-old said: ‘YES CHEF!! @roberto_firmino BIG team performance 🙌❤️ #YNWA’.

This seems to be a nickname for each other as our No.9 also labelled Scotland’s captain ‘the chef’, when he sent a birthday message to our left-back.

It’s great to see the unlikely friendships that football creates and it looks like these two lads have a good bond off the pitch.

You can view the message on Robertson’s Instagram account:

