‘A difficult situation’ – Pundit believes ‘there is only one possible outcome’ if an updated contract isn’t offered to Mo Salah

Paul Robinson has described the situation surrounding Mo Salah’s Liverpool future as a ‘difficult’ one and believes there is only ‘one possible outcome’ if fresh terms aren’t offered to the No. 11.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp recently claimed the club ‘cannot do much more’ and that they’ve done ‘what they can’ in regards to offering the Egyptian a fresh deal, but the prospect of losing the Premier League’s top goalscorer is a worrying one for Liverpool fans.

“It’s a difficult situation,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“If nobody is willing to budge there is only one possible outcome and that is that he leaves.

“I am sure Klopp is doing all he can do get the club to budge slightly. To replace Mohamed Salah is an almost impossible task.

“How much is that going to cost? Liverpool have got other quality options in attack but Salah’s responsible for a lot of the goals. If he leaves there would be a big onus on other players. It would leave a huge gap were he to leave.”

READ MORE: Romano provides Divock Origi contract update as Serie A outfit ‘pushing to complete agreement’ with the Belgian

Salah has been in exceptional form for Liverpool this term – he has 28 goals and 10 assists in 36 appearances (across all competitions).

His current contract is set to expire in the summer of next year and it would be a huge blow if he wasn’t to extend his stay on Merseyside.

Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are two of the names that Klopp has added to the Liverpool squad recently and you could argue that, although they’re performing well now, they’re pretty much long-term signings.

They are both just 25-years of age and therefore have the potential to be mainstays in our side for the next 5 years.

We certainly hope that Mo puts pen to paper on a new deal, but for now, let’s hope he can continue finding the back of the net regularly to make this season as successful as possible.

#Ep39 of The Red Nets Podcast: Should we be worried about Mo Salah? Previewing Brighton… and more!