Ex-Red predicts the result of Sunday’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

Mark Lawrenson has backed Liverpool to defeat Nottingham Forest on Sunday and to progress through to the semi-final of this season’s FA Cup.

The Reds will be the fourth Premier League side that Forest have faced in the competition this season, so the Championship outfit will be full of confidence heading into the match.

“Klopp’s squad has got him this far in all four major competitions, and I think he will rotate his team again,” Lawrenson told BBC Sport.

“That will give Forest more hope, and they do have a clever manager in Steve Cooper plus some very talented players – Djed Spence scored a stunning goal against QPR on Wednesday and I’d be surprised if he’s not playing in the Premier League next season.

“It is going to be close, but with Liverpool in this kind of form it is hard to back anyone to beat them at the moment.”

The ex-Red predicted a 1-0 victory for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It would be great to once again keep a clean sheet, but we will definitely see one change from the defence that played against Arsenal on Wednesday.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has been ruled out with a hamstring injury and Klopp confirmed in his press conference earlier today that either James Milner or Joe Gomez are likely to replace our No. 66 in the starting XI.

Our manager has also confirmed that Alisson will start on Sunday, which may come as a surprise to many – but let’s hope whatever players Klopp selects to face Forest will have enough to see us through.

It’d be great to book another trip to Wembley for the semi-final after only visiting Anfield South last month for the Carabao Cup final.

The FA Cup is the one trophy that Klopp is yet to win at Liverpool and we have a great opportunity to do so this season.

