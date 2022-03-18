Fabio Aurelio delighted to announce the ‘special gift’ of being able to represent Liverpool once again

Liverpool have had many talented Brazilians of late but the first to represent our club was Fabio Aurelio.

The classy left-back made a name for himself in Rafa Benitez’s team and had a brilliant eye for goal, scoring a famous goal at Old Trafford during our 4-1 victory in 2009.

With the upcoming legends game at Anfield against Barcelona, our former No.12 was delighted to announce that he would be part of the squad and it’s easy to see how much this all means to him.

READ MORE: (Video) “Theoretically, we can change system” – Jurgen Klopp on how Liverpool can replace Trent Alexander-Arnold

The 42-year-old wrote: ‘#tbt❤️ After leaving liverpool, I never imagined that I would have the opportunity to wear the Red Shirt again, but thankfully I did in Sydney 2016.

‘Next 26th of March an even more special gift, step in Anfield again! 😮💪🏼😍🙏🏼 #godsblessings #liverpool #anfield #football #ynwa’.

It’s great to see the impact that our club has on so many players and for him to be back in a red shirt is great for our supporters but maybe even more so for the former Valencia man.

Let’s hope it’s a great day for all involved, with plenty of money raised for the LFC Foundation.

You can view the message on Aurelio’s Instagram page:

#Ep40 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Salah out the door? Gavi links… and more!