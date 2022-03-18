Home fans boo 22-year-old during Europa Conference League tie after news Liverpool hold ‘exploratory transfer talks’

The sway of being linked to a club like Liverpool can have huge affects on a player and it appears one man has felt the affects of transfer rumours.

As reported by HITC: ‘Roma fans booed Nicolo Zaniolo after Jose Mourinho substituted him during their Europa Conference League tie with Vitesse Arnhem after Liverpool held exploratory transfer talks’.

The 22-year-old may, or may not, have been swayed by reported links between ourselves and the player but the reaction from the Roma supporters says a lot on their opinions too.

Whether the Italian ends up joining the Reds or not is unknown at this stage, given the fact he was removed from the pitch by Jose Mourinho with just 10 minutes remaining – shows that he hadn’t had too much of a bad game.

When we enter this period of the season, there are so many rumours flying around and it’s hard to know what will or won’t happen.

It does seem unlikely that many formal conversations will be taking place, especially given our on-field pressures at the moment.

This one will be a case of wait and see what happens.

