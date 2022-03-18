(Image) Villarreal players unveil classy Hillsborough gesture following Champions League victory over Juventus

Given the vast amount of English clubs that disregard and mock the Hillsborough tragedy, it’s amazing how many foreign teams show their full support.

Soon after the Inter Milan fans laid floral tributes at the memorial outside Anfield, the Villarreal players and fans displayed their tribute to the supporters who died during the stadium disaster of 1989.

This is not the first time that the Spanish club have displayed their empathy with the tragedy either:

So much respect and credit should be given to the club known as ‘the yellow submarine’ (a further connection with our club and city) and it’s amazing that they keep showing their support.

Let’s hope other clubs can follow suit and also display some more understanding of how this situation affected the whole city, in such a monumental way.

All Liverpool supporters would thank any fan of the La Liga side and wish them the best of luck for the rest of the season and we may even meet in the Champions League semi-finals.

