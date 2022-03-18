Liverpool drawn against SL Benfica in Champions League quarter-finals

Liverpool have been drawn against SL Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The tie will take place on either the 5/6 April and we will travel to Lisbon for the first leg.

If we were to progress through to the semi-final of Europe’s premier competition, we would face the winner of the Bayern Munich v Villarreal clash.

Fellow English side Chelsea will face Real Madrid, whilst Manchester City were drawn against Atletico Madrid.

On paper, alongside La Liga side Villarreal, the Portuguese side were one of the easiest sides we could’ve been drawn against.

There is never an easy game in the Champions League, however, and we’ll need to be at our best in both legs to progress.

This season’s final will take place at the Stade de France in Paris on Saturday 28 May – let’s hope we’ll be in the French capital attempting to lift number 7 come May.