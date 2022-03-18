‘Not good news’ – Jurgen Klopp confirms Trent Alexander-Arnold out of Nottingham Forest clash with hamstring injury

Liverpool manager has confirmed that Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest and will be sidelined for ‘weeks’ with a hamstring issue.

The No. 66 played 90 minutes on Wednesday against Arsenal at the Emirates and has been in superb form for the Reds this season.

“Trent is out with a hamstirng, so will be out for England too. Not good news, we will see how long it takes. Mo felt his foot a little bit after the game too,” the German said (via the Liverpool Echo).

Ahead of the trip to the City ground to face Forest, the 54-year-old hinted at who may replace Trent in the starting XI.

“We will see how it will take. To replace him is difficult but possible. We have Milner, Gomez, these kind of things. Trent is so influential but Milner has done incredibly well in the past. We’ll see how Milly is for Sunday. Maybe a young solution?”

Klopp also admitted his frustration at the fact the Scotland national team, who Andy Robertson captains, are planning to play six friendlies this summer.

The hectic schedule increases the chances of injuries, something which the former Borussia Dortmund boss claimed Liverpool ‘need some luck’ with.

“We need some luck [with injuries]. We rest here and rotate there and we can make it more likely players can come back easier. Five subs is essential. Scotland plan 6 friendlies this summer. Some of it for money reasons. I understand that”.

After our trip to face Forest at the weekend, we face a two-week gap, due to the international break, until we face Watford in the Premier League.

Hopefully, we can progress through to the semi-final of the FA Cup and then all of our players return from international duty fit and healthy ahead of a huge end to the season.

