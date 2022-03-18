Pep Guardiola claims his Manchester City side will ‘sleep’ happily at the top of the table during the impending international break

Pep Guardiola has claimed his Manchester City squad will sleep happily at the top of the Premier League whilst his side and Liverpool have a two-week break from league action as a result of their participation in the FA Cup and then the international break.

The Cityzens are one point ahead of the Reds after dropping points against Crystal Palace on Monday and Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Arsenal 2-0 at the Emirates on Wednesday.

“It is what it is. We are going to sleep [the next] 14 days top of the league and after we come back from the international break then nine games of Premier League,” Guardiola said (via MEN).

“I think everyone knows what we have to do. It’s a marvellous challenge, we’ll be there to face them. Start with Burnley and nine games.

“We are leading right now in the Premier League. I don’t know if we will win but the destiny is in our hands.”

READ MORE: Ex-Red predicts the result of Sunday’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest

The Spanish boss did claim that the destiny is still in his side’s hands, which is correct, but it’s also in the hands of Liverpool too.

The Reds visit the Etihad on April 10 for what’s set to be an absolutely thrilling game.

Of course, we still have work to do both before and after that game, but this season’s title race looks set to go to the wire.

Our attention at the moment is firmly on Sunday’s FA Cup clash with Nottingham Forest, though.

We still have the potential to do the quadruple this season and that’s why the game at the City Ground at the weekend is huge.

#Ep40 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Salah out the door? Gavi links… and more!