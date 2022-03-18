PSG eye move for Liverpool man who is seeking ‘a new challenge’ in the summer

Liverpool have recently seen a player leave for PSG at the end of a season and now it looks as though a member of staff may be about to walk the same path.

According to the Telegraph (via BBC Sport): ‘Paris Saint-Germain are interested in Reds sporting director Michael Edwards, who has already confirmed he is leaving Anfield to seek a new challenge’.

We all know that Michael Edwards is about to leave through the Anfield exit door and his work at the club has been nothing short of incredible but his next destination has not yet been confirmed.

READ MORE: (Video) “I’m sick of it” – Jurgen Klopp passionately speaks up for his player after accusations of diving

It was widely believed that Newcastle could be the destination of choice, given their influx of money and a personal relationship with Eddie Howe.

However, if these latest reports are to be trusted then it could be another destination with huge amounts of money that could be the new home for our current sporting director.

Whoever gets the opportunity to work with the 42-year-old looks to be in a strong position, whether the loosening of financial shackles will enhance his ability to spot the best players to sign will soon be discovered.

In the meantime, we can be happy that we look to have a good replacement in Julian Ward.

#Ep40 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Salah out the door? Gavi links… and more!