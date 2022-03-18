Pundit backs Liverpool to win the quadruple and marvels at the ‘ridiculous’ fire-power Jurgen Klopp has at his disposal

Former Leeds United goalkeeper Paddy Kenny has claimed that Liverpool are capable of winning the quadruple this season and labelled the club’s fire-power as ‘ridiculous’.

The Reds lifted the Carabao Cup last month and remain in contention for the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

“There are definitely more trophies coming at Liverpool,” Kenny told Football Insider.

“That’s the motivation for Klopp and the squad, no one has won the quad before, that would be amazing.

“It’s March and they are still in with a shout of winning everything which is frankly ridiculous.

“The way they’re playing, you would back them to win the lot as well.

“Man City have been slipping up recently while Liverpool have just been relentless.

“They’re only a point behind and they could be in the semi-final of the FA Cup this time next week.

“The fire-power they have now, it’s just ridiculous. You just can’t rule them out of winning everything.

“It would be some achievement but I honestly think they can do it.”

At least one more trophy this season is expected, but can you imagine if we won all four on offer?

We travel to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday in an attempt to book a spot in the semi-final and face SL Benfica in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

In addition to this, we are one point behind Manchester City in the Premier League and look set for a thrilling (and anxious) title race.

The squad we have at the moment really shouldn’t be taken for granted – let’s hope we can create more memories this season and lift as much silverware as possible.