Pundit names the player Liverpool should move for if Mo Salah doesn’t extend his stay at Anfield

Former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson has advised Liverpool to make a move for Arsenal star Bukayo Saka if Mo Salah is to leave the club.

The Egyptian international is yet to agree on a new deal at Anfield and Jurgen Klopp has insisted that the club have done ‘what they can can’ and ‘cannot do much more’ with their contract negotiations.

The No. 11’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and the prospect of losing the Premier League’s top scorer will concern most Liverpool supporters.

“He’s a top player,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“There is always a draw with Liverpool, especially when you see the relationship Jurgen Klopp has with his players. You can see his man-management skills. Who wouldn’t want to play for him?

“Liverpool are competing for every major honour. It is a big draw to play for that club right now.

“If they can finance a move for Saka, that would be the level of player they should be looking at to replace Salah if he left.”

Yes, Saka is doing well at the Gunners, but he’s not at the level of Mo – if Salah does decide to see out his contract and leave the club next summer, it’s going to be a serious task to replace him and his goals.

There are reports that the former AS Roma man is demanding higher wages than the club are willing to give him, but any replacement that comes in, and is of a similar level to Salah, will also demand huge wages as well as potentially costing the club a lot of money with the initial transfer fee.

It’s a bit of a tricky situation at the moment – let’s hope he does put pen-to-paper and extend his stay, but for now, let’s hope he can continue finding the back of the net with such regularity as we look to pick up more silverware this term.

