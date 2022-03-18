Romano provides Divock Origi contract update as Serie A outfit ‘pushing to complete agreement’ with the Belgian

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is set to leave the club for Serie A outfit AC Milan, that’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Belgium international’s contract at the Anfield outfit is set to expire in June and Romano has confirmed that he will not extend his contract to remain on Merseyside.

The No. 27 arrived at the club back in 2014 and has 5 goals and three assists in 14 appearances across all competitions this season.

In total, the 26-year-old has scored 40 goals in 171 outings for the Reds and although he’s never really been a regular starter under Jurgen Klopp, he’s scored vitally important goals for the club down the years.

The ex-Lille man is famous for his goals against Barcelona in the Champions League semi-final that saw us progress through to the final where he also netted against Spurs in Madrid.

This season, he has spent a lot of the time nursing injuries and on the bench, but he did pop up with a massive goal earlier this season against Wolves – his 94th-minute strike at Molineux earned us a crucial three points, and he also netted the winner a few days later against AC Milan in the Champions League.

It’s understandable if the forward is not happy with the amount of game time he’s receiving at the moment because he’s certainly good enough to be playing regular football for a top side in Europe.

It’ll be interesting to see what happens with Origi in the coming months – he’s certainly a Liverpool legend and no matter what happens or where goes, we wish him the best.

You can catch Romano’s Origi update below via his Twitter page.

