Shearer claims it’s an ‘exciting’ time to be a Liverpool fan and marvels at ‘unbelievable’ Reds star

Alan Shearer has claimed that it’s an ‘exciting’ time to be a Liverpool supporter following the Reds’ 2-0 defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates on Wednesday night.

The Premier League’s record goalscorer also labelled Luis Diaz’s impact at Jurgen Klopp’s side as ‘unbelievable’.

Liverpool’s season looked set to fall apart in January whilst star men Sadio Mane and Mo Salah were competing at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, but instead of dropping points and falling out of the title race, the Reds stayed strong and improved their squad with the signing of Diaz from FC Porto.

“Yeah and then they bring another one in, Diaz,” Shearer told Premier League Productions (via HITC).

“Who has been unbelievable, hasn’t he?

“It’s really exciting for Liverpool. They didn’t really play well in the first half, but we expected a reaction in the second and that’s exactly what they got.

“The manager went in at half-time and let a few know that it wasn’t good enough. That’s right (they were out early for the second half).”

The ex-Newcastle star is right to point out that we weren’t at our best during the first half in the capital.

But a sign of a good side, and a title-winning side, is to grind out results when not always performing at their best.

The result leaves us one point behind Manchester City in the title race and we’re now even on games played – we do have the chance to leapfrog the Cityzens before their next league game when we welcome Watford to Anfield for a 12:30 kick off on April 2, whilst they travel to Burnley the same day for a 3pm kick-off at Turf Moor.

For now, though, our attention is turned to FA Cup matters and the difficult trip to the City Ground to face Nottingham Forest.

Let’s hope we can book our spot in the semi-finals and be on our way to yet another trip to Wembley.

