‘Some player him’ – UFC star picks a 5-a-side team from Jurgen Klopp’s current Liverpool squad and admits admiration for 25-year-old Reds star

UFC star Paddy ‘the Baddy’ Pimblett has claimed that new Liverpool signing Luis Diaz is an ‘absolute phenomenon’ as the Colombian continues to impress since his winter arrival at Anfield.

The No. 23 was kept quiet at the Emirates on Wednesday night against Arsenal but his willingness to drive at the opposition with his pacy dribbling and direct style of play has earned him serious praise during his early weeks at the club.

Prior to his fight against Rodrigo Vargas at the O2 Arena in London tomorrow night, 27-year-old Pimblett was asked to make a 5-a-side team out of Jurgen Klopp’s current squad and opted for Alisson, Virgil van Dijk, Fabinho, Mo Salah and Diaz – and offered real praise for the latter who arrived from FC Porto in January.

“He’s an absolute phenomenon,” the scouser told a press conference (via HITC).

“That man has turned up and absolutely ripped the Premier League apart already. He’s going to be some player, him.”

It’s hard to argue with that team that Pimblett has picked, but we have quality players all over the pitch so you could therefore stake a claim for the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Thiago Alcantara and Bobby Firmino to be included in that side.

Thankfully, Klopp has to select 11 players rather than 5, and at the moment, we’re playing really well and picking up points to continue our pursuit for another Premier League title.

Diaz was replaced by Salah during the second half on Wednesday as he did struggle to have the impact he would’ve liked, but to be fair to the winger, most of our players weren’t performing at their best.

The introduction of Firmino for Jota changed the game and once again showed that having the ability to call on quality from the bench is vital.

Strength in depth is something that we haven’t really had since Klopp arrived at the club, so it’s really refreshing to see that we now have a world-class squad and not just a world-class starting XI.

