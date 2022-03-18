Steven Gerrard is coming back to Anfield to play for Liverpool legends against Barcelona

Steven Gerrard may be heading to Anfield in several years to become our manager but for now, he will be returning as a player first.

Ahead of the game between Liverpool and Barcelona legends at the end of the month, many players have been confirmed as members of the squad so far.

Our former captain has become the latest to have their place confirmed and it’s set to be a brilliant welcome back for the much loved ex-midfielder.

The 41-year-old had to put his wits against a Jurgen Klopp side earlier this season and he will again have to do it, in what could be a crucial game in the title race in April.

We all know what our clubs means to him and how much the fans love the Huyton-born manager, when he’s working for another team he must remain professional but this will allow him an opportunity to be a fan again.

It’s not often a Premier League manager will turn out for another club in the league, friendly game or not, and it’s great to see the pull of his club and the LFC Foundation.

You can view the announcement of the Gerard news on the LFC Foundation Instagram and Gerrard’s Instagram stories:

